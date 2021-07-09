TEEN STABS FRIEND TO DEATH OVER A BOY

A 13-YEAR-OLD teenager from Umguza District allegedly fatally stabbed her friend before she tried to hang herself in a dispute over a boy.
Police have since arrested the girl who is helping them
with investigations at ZRP Mbembesi. Ward Six councillor Alexander Mkandla
confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday at around 12pm.
He said the teenager who is a Form Two pupil at a school in
Umguza District reportedly stabbed the girl who was also a Form Two pupil at
the same school after accusing her of dating her sister’s boyfriend.
Clr Mkandla said the teenager confronted the now deceased
while she was at her home while her parents were away.
“We recorded a murder case within the ward where a
13-year-old girl stabbed her peer also aged 13.
“From the report I got this girl went to confront the other
while she was at home and found her with her young siblings. This teenager accused
the other of dating her sister’s boyfriend which resulted in an argument.
“She then stabbed her peer with a knife. The now deceased
who was now bleeding profusely tried to flee but she fell upon reaching a
neighbour’s homestead and died.
“After realising what she had done the teenager took a wire
intending to hang herself but people managed to restrain her and took the
wire,” he said.
Clr Mkandla described the incident as a shocking tragedy
which had left the community disturbed. He said such violent behaviour was not
expected from children of such an age, especially girls.
“It’s frightening and also disturbing to see children of
this age engaging in such extremely violent behaviour.
“When we see people of this age we see children who are not
capable of doing such things. To make matters worse these are school children.
This incident has really left the community disturbed.
“We have been always blaming gold panners for corrupting
our children and leading them astray but it seems our children are in the
forefront,” said Clr Mkandla.
Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the incident was both shocking and sad.
“It’s a really disturbing incident indeed. We call upon
churches, elders and society to restrain the children, to counsel them so that
they grow up as responsible citizens who shun crime; who do not engage in acts
of violence,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Chronicle
