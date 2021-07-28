TEEN DIES GIVING BIRTH AT SHRINE

A 14-year-old girl died last week while giving birth at a shrine in Bocha, Mutare.
Relatives of the late Memory Machaya are yet to come to
terms with the way they were treated at Johanne Marange church where Memory was
receiving prayers.
Family spokesperson Alice Mabika told H-Metro that Memory’s
mother Shy Mabika was denied access to the burial of her daughter where
bouncers forced her to remain silent as she mourned her daughter.
“Our hearts are bleeding. We are suffering like this
because of a church doctrine.” said Mabika.
“We were denied access to witness the burial of our
daughter as bouncers silenced us and warned us over spreading news of the death
of our relative.
“Ndiko kunamata kwacho here kwekutarisa mwana achifa izvo
zvipatara zvakazara kwese kwese kudai.
“Her life could have been saved had she been rushed to a
hospital but they were indoctrinated to the extent of watching our daughter
dying while speaking in tongues and beating their trumpets.
“Mwana anonzi akatanga kugwinha achizvirovera musoro pasi
panguva yema labour pains.
“Akabva asununguka mwana mukomana iye achibva ashaya
akabuda ropa mukanwa nemumhino.
“We are threatened over talking about the death and barred
from the burial and this did not go well with us,” said Mabika.
Memory, the last born in a family of six children, was
having her first birth. She was buried at the shrine where she was receiving
prayers. Johanne Marange shrine leaders refused to entertain H-Metro.
