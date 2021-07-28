SHE HAS DONE IT BEFORE : STATE WITHDRAWS BAIL CONSENT IN US$488K FRAUD CASE

THE State this week withdrew bail consent for a Harare woman who appeared in court on allegations of duping a businessman of US$488 000 in a botched mining chemicals supply deal.
Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, appearing for the State, withdrew
the bail consent for Eustina Charambira after noting that she had a pending
case in which she used the same modus operandi to dupe another person of cash.
The State had consented to $50 000 bail for the
33-year-old, who is accused of defrauding Mr Erasmus Chimbumu in a mining
chemicals supply deal.
Charambira had been asked to surrender title deeds of a
property worth US$50 000 as part of her bail conditions.
The State had also agreed that Charambira report once every
Friday at Waterfalls police until the matter was finalised. Charambira is
expected to be back in court for her bail application. She was not asked to
plead to the fraud charge when she initially appeared in court last week.
It is the State’s case that sometime in October 2020,
Charambira was approached by Mr Chimbumu, who wanted to import mining
chemicals. The court heard that Chimbumu had been referred to Charambira by one
Ragu Sivaragos.
It is said that Charambira told Mr Chimbumu to convert his
money into foreign currency since the mining chemicals were being sold in
United States dollars or South African rands.
The State alleges that Mr Chimbumu started sending money in
local currency to Charambira between October and December 2020. Charambira is
said to have told Mr Chimbumu that he would receive his chemicals in January
this year.
Allegations are that Charambira failed to deliver the
chemicals on agreed dates and she went to make a report at Borrowdale Police
Station saying the money had been stolen.
Charambira allegedly told the police that she did not tell
Mr Chimbumu because she was expecting to get the money back in April from the
person who had duped her.
On being asked about the chemicals at the end of April,
Charambira also allegedly told Mr Chimbumu that she was expecting US$1million
from a United Kingdom based investor. The court heard that Charambira asked Mr
Chimbumu to give her another US$100 000 to hire a private jet from the UK and
promised to reimburse the money once the US$1million deal had materialised.
It is said that Mr Chimbumu gave Charambira US$50 000.
