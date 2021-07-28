SEVERAL MINISTERS ISOLATING : SPEAKER

Some Cabinet Ministers are self-isolating after coming into contact with Covid-19 infected persons, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda told parliamentarians this afternoon.
Advocate Mudenda said this while informing them of
ministers who had sought leave of absence ahead of the question and answer
session.
Without mentioning names, the Speaker said the reason for
some of the ministers’ absence was because they were isolating.
According to Parliament’s standing rules, Cabinet Ministers
are supposed to seek leave of absence if they cannot attend Wednesday’s
question and answer session. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment