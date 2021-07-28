SEVERAL MINISTERS ISOLATING : SPEAKER

Some Cabinet Ministers are self-isolating after coming into contact with Covid-19 infected persons, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda told parliamentarians this afternoon.

Advocate Mudenda said this while informing them of ministers who had sought leave of absence ahead of the question and answer session.

Without mentioning names, the Speaker said the reason for some of the ministers’ absence was because they were isolating.

According to Parliament’s standing rules, Cabinet Ministers are supposed to seek leave of absence if they cannot attend Wednesday’s question and answer session. Herald