SCHOOL HEAD IN WHATSAPP PORN LEAK SHAME

SHE is tasked with dealing with children and keeping them in line and she is damn good at it.
But her tidiness does not extend to her smartphone as her
people got more than they asked for, when the headmistress at Kumalo Primary
School, Stella Mhlanga, accidentally shared a picture of her shaved privates on
her WhatsApp status.
Mhlanga quickly deleted the picture, but not before it was
picked up by some of her contacts and reshared.
She apologised for turning her WhatsApp into a mini porn
site. “Good evening, sorry for what was posted on the status, someone had
borrowed my phone. My sincere apologies people. It’s not my character and I
don’t post such in my status. Please delete,” reads the impassioned apology.
The apology did not stop social media police, who had
already downloaded it using WhatsApp GB and taken screen shots, from
circulating it widely on social media.
“It was an embarrassing and emotionally charged experience
for her. It has really depressed her and I pity her,” said a source from the
school who declined to be named.
B-Metro could not get a comment from Mhlanga as her mobile
phone was not reachable. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment