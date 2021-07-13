NEXT ARMY COMMANDER : ED'S HEADACHE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa could be agonising over who to appoint Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander following the death of his confidante, Edzai Chimonyo who was buried at the National Heroes Acre yesterday.
“Those serving in the security sector and those serving in
our foreign service and diplomatic missions must take time to introspect. Ask
yourselves, can you be trusted? Are you loyal, reliable and committed?”
Mnangagwa asked.
Having come into office through a military coup, insiders
said Mnangagwa preferred a general who was loyal to avoid a situation in which
he could also be deposed. Zanu PF is experiencing internal squabbles which
could create fertile grounds for another coup.
Mnangagwa heaped praises on the late ZNA commander saying
he was very reliable and committed to duty and service to the nation.
“He was reliable and always exuded impeccable loyalty and
commitment. He had a unique trait of being able to conduct himself without
giving the slightest hint of his deserved status,” Mnangagwa said.
Although many in Matabeleland chided Chimonyo for having
been in the command element of the
infamous Fifth Brigade which killed over 20 000 civilians during the
Gukurahundi era, Mnangagwa credited him for turning the army into a
professional force.
“During his tenure, the ZNA has remained a reputable, competent,
professional, highly disciplined, combat ready and effective force. His wisdom,
fairness, objectivity and professionalism at its helm shall
forever be cherished and valued,” Mnangagwa said.
He added: “The form, nature and strategies of our country’s
detractors, sellouts and their appendages are glaring and known. Hence, we must
remain resolute, focused and steadfast, resisting and deconstructing their
machinations and narratives which aim to retard national progress.” Newsday
