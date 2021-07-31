NAKED TWINS ARRESTED IN HARARE

They have been dubbed “the new Fichani twins”, and have already set social media platforms agog after walking the streets naked.
Psychologists are already questioning their sanity, and
rightly so, especially given the way they broke into prayer after being led
into a police van.
The prayer is a common one, it is the Lord’s prayer found
in the Christian Bible. “Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name.”
That is the part of prayer they continuously chanted, even
as they were being arrested by the police.
The twins were defiant. They continued chanting. In a stunt
that has reminded many of the Fichani twins, the latest twins were walking .
The Fichani twins caused a stir in 2006 after walking in
central Harare, Mount Pleasant and other places, wearing goatskins kilts
(nhembe) that covered the essentials only but left the buttocks exposed.
Police are investigating the matter in which the Highfield
twin boys (21) were seen in a video circulating on social media walking naked
along Seke Road in near Sunningdale.
In the video clip, the two boys were reciting the Lord’s
prayer while people were heard shouting that the boys deserved to be mob
justice.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations are still in progress to
find out if the boys were under the influence of alcohol, drugs or they were
mentally challenged.
“Yes we can confirm that we received a report of two boys
who were walking naked along Seke Road without even face masks, so we are
waiting for medical experts to examine them and see their mental status before
the matter is taken to court,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
He said the boys were taken to Sally Mugabe Central
Hospital and Parirenyatwa.
A mental health nurse at Sally Mugabe Central hospital who
refused to be named said the guys suffer from mental illnesses, saying they
were each admitted to the psychiatric units at these two hospitals.
“The guys suffer from mental illness, common sense should
tell people that these guys are mentally challenged, there is no issues of
ritual acts as alleged by other people,” he said.
The nurse also said there is a need to raise awareness
about mental health in the country and to play a pivotal role in getting the
country’s key stakeholders such as the Government, community and media, to put
strengthen the fight against mental health.
The majority of Zimbabweans cannot afford mental help
therapy, and in some instances the institutions that offer therapy are not
accessible to the ordinary people.
Mental health is marked annually in May and Africa this
year celebrates mental health through awareness to curb the problem in the face
of the Covid-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc globally.
Mental health affects how we think, feel, and act. It also
determines how one handles stress, relates to others, and makes choices. Mental
health is important at every stage of life, from childhood, adolescence and
throughout adulthood.
Many factors contribute to mental health problems,
including biological factors, such as genes or brain chemistry, life
experiences, such as trauma or abuse and family history of mental problems
Herald
