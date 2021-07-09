MUSICIAN, THREE KIDS BATTLE COVID-19

NORTON based mbira artiste and manufacturer, Florence “The Lioness” Nyamazana, was last night experiencing severe breathing problems at home along with her three children after contracting the new Covid-19 variant.
The 38-year-old, who was diagnosed with the more lethal
Delta variant on July 5, said she was struggling to raise funds for medication
and had resorted to traditional remedies like steaming.
However, she said her major fear was the worsening
condition of her three infected children who are also in pain and stranded
along with her at home.
Although she told H-Metro Lifestyle & Entertainment
that local Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa was reportedly running around to
save them, she said their situation was severe.
The mother of seven, who currently stays with five children
in Maridale suburb, said her eldest child was the one nursing her at home.
“I’m really struggling at home after contracting the
Covid-19 after the PCR tests showed that I and three children had contacted the
Delta variant.
“I’m really scared because I have nothing in my coffers to
buy the medication plus the doctor who came to see us at home advised us to
avoid any movement since we are infected.
“As we speak right now over the phone, ndiri kutozarirwa
and I wish I could get help as soon as possible because the pain is severe.
“To be honest, we don’t know how it will end and I don’t
have any people who can assist me as we speak since our situation is
complicated,” said the widely travelled artiste and spiritualist.
The Lioness, who is backed by Ninga DzeNharira under led by
former Mbira DzeNharira co-founder Micah Munemo, has appealed to well-wishers
for help.
“We have decided to ask for help from medical experts since
we are stranded and stuck at home with kids. We are just hoping that the Lord
will look us but I’m really in pain,” she said.
The mother of seven who separated with her husband said her
former lover was also struggling to make ends meet.
“I have contacted my baby daddy who stays in Warren Park
but there is nothing that he has done to save us.
“I have come open to the media as the last resort and I
hope you will help us reach out to well-wishers,” she added.
The energetic performer said her family members were also
struggling during the lockdown since most of them looked up to her.
The Lioness like most of her peers, has been heavily
affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown which does not allow for public
gatherings and live performances.
Her only hope as of last night were prospective
well-wishers and Good Samaritans since she was stranded at home. NB: Those
willing to help can contact the Lioness on the following details:
Florence Nyamazana
Cabs Norton:5888 9230 0405 0414
Florence Nyamazana
Empower Bank:5614 6100 0011 7922
EcoCash 0772794698
Contact details: 0732794698/0713947111/0780670374 H Metro
