MASS LOOTING EXPOSES SA INEQUALITIES

The protests that followed Zuma’s arrest last week have widened into looting and destruction and an outpouring of anger over the hardship and inequalities that persist 27 years after the end of apartheid.
Looters raided warehouses and supermarkets in Durban, which
is one of the busiest shipping terminals on the African continent and an
import-export hub.
In Gauteng, Tshwane metro police and police officers
continue to be involved in running battles with looters as violent protests
continue to spread.
At least 72 people have died during looting and civil
unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, according to police who confirmed violence
has spread to two other provinces.
