MAN TRIES T BUY MEDICINES WITH FAKE DOLLARS IN GWERU

POLICE in Gweru have arrested a 23-year-old Bulawayo man who was found in possession of US$2 710 in fake notes after he tried to buy medicine from a pharmacy.

The incident occurred on Saturday at about 6pm at Sante-Plus Pharmacy at Chirandu Shopping Centre in Senga, Gweru.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to scrutinise the United States dollar bills they get from clients in case they are handed counterfeit notes.

“Circumstances are that on the June 26, the accused Tinashe Kanengoni of Nketa 7, Bulawayo disembarked from a Toyota Mark X motor vehicle at the Business center and bought Solphyllex Syrup from Sante-Plus pharmacy. He used a US$100 note and was given US$90 change,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Kanengoni allegedly rushed back to the vehicle which had two other occupants. Insp Mahoko said the till operator Mr Kumbirai Brian Chereti immediately realised that the note was fake before running after Kanengoni.

“The till operator realised that the vehicle was about to take off before he jumped onto the bonnet of the motor vehicle. Upon taking off, the driver realising that Mr Kumbirai Brian Chereti was clinging on to the bonnet swerved to the left and right in an effort to throw him off the bonnet. In the process the driver lost control of the vehicle which fell into a ditch,” he said.

Two occupants including the driver, Insp Mahoko said, disembarked the motor vehicle and fled.

“One suspect, Tinashe Kanengoni was apprehended by members of the public who reported the matter to ZRP Senga Police. Police attended the scene and upon searching the vehicle, four different vehicle number plates, $2 710 fake US dollars comprising of 25xUS$100, 3xUS$50, 2xUS$20 and 2xUS$10 were recovered,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said investigations are in progress. “The other two suspects are at large while Kanengoni is in police custody. He will be taken to court soon to answer charges of fraud,” he said.

Insp Mahoko appealed to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of the other suspects to inform any nearest police station.

“Also, members of the public who have fallen victim to criminals using counterfeit money are invited to approach Senga Police and assist in this investigation. We would also like to urge business people to closely check the bills they are given before processing transactions,” he said. Chronicle