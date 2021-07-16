HRE TOWN HSE : NO COVID TEST, NO ENTRY

Harare City Council which saw its staff members testing positive to Covid-19 is no longer permitting entrance at town house to staff members and visitors that have not undergone Covid-19 tests over the past three weeks.

Even those with valid Covid-19 vaccination certificates are still required to produce a Covid-19 certificate showing proof of having been tested. In a notice at town house the council said the testing certificate should be produced at the entrance.

“Please be advised that no person shall be allowed to enter town house without a valid negative Covid-19 certificate issued from Saturday June 26, 2021.

“Present your Covid-19 certificate upon arrival at the reception,” reads the notice inscribed on the main entrance.

Our crew visited the offices this morning and a council female security officer that was manning the entrance said apart from the vaccination card, the Covid-19 test certificate was a must. Herald