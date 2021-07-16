HRE TOWN HSE : NO COVID TEST, NO ENTRY

Harare City Council which saw its staff members testing positive to Covid-19 is no longer permitting entrance at town house to staff members and visitors that have not undergone Covid-19 tests over the past three weeks.
Even those with valid Covid-19 vaccination certificates are
still required to produce a Covid-19 certificate showing proof of having been
tested. In a notice at town house the council said the testing certificate
should be produced at the entrance.
“Please be advised that no person shall be allowed to enter
town house without a valid negative Covid-19 certificate issued from Saturday
June 26, 2021.
“Present your Covid-19 certificate upon arrival at the
reception,” reads the notice inscribed on the main entrance.
Our crew visited the offices this morning and a council
female security officer that was manning the entrance said apart from the
vaccination card, the Covid-19 test certificate was a must. Herald
