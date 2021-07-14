GUARDS CASH IN AT VACCINATION CENTRES

THERE was an uproar at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals with people accusing security guards manning queues of receiving money to give special access to Covid-19 vaccination jabs.

Such was the mayhem as demand for the jab continues to increase that some people ended up disregarding Covid-19 safety measures such as observing of social distance and wearing of facemasks.

Some CMED workers were forced to return into their staff bus as people denied them access to vaccination ahead of the early birds.

“We arrived at 7am but that security guard already had names of people who came after 8am and are getting their jabs ahead of us.

“This is very unfair considering the time we came here only for guards to be paid for services offered by government for free,” one of them was heard saying.

One of the security guards confirmed booking names of people forcing late comers to question the system.

“It is true that we are booking names of 200 people expected to be served per day,” he said refusing to identify himself.

While a number of people were there for the first inoculation those who were queuing for second jabs were few.

At Marlborough Satellite Clinic 60 people were booked for vaccination and many had to be turned away.

“The sister-in-charge advised us to book 60 people only for today,” said one of the security guards manning the closed gate.

Wilkins Hospital has stopped conducting vaccinations and is only attending to those seeking Covid-19 testing.

Government is aiming to reach more than 10 million vaccinations for the country to be safe from the pandemic that has claimed lives across the globe. H Metro