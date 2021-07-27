FAMILY IN TROUBLE FOR KEEPING UMBLICAL CORDS FOR SEVEN YEARS

A Rushinga family kept its children’s umbilical cords for seven years.
Collen Murefu a polygamist reportedly found two umbilical
cords in the wardrobe.
This came out of Chief Makuni’s Community Court where
Murefu was clearing his name after being fined for the taboo according to
traditions.
Murefu got divorced with his wife Ester Kahwiti who he
accused of the shameful act while appealing against the fine saying the offence
was committed by his wife and he was the one who discovered it.
Murefu argued that the separation from his wife was
unjustified saying his wife reacted emotionally after she suffered
embarrassment from guilt about her act.
“She just gave me an abrupt alimony after I found the two
umbilical cords of both second and third born children in wardrobe,” said
Murefu.
The case first appeared at Headman Magaranewe’s court who
ordered the couple to pay one beast for the taboo he committed together with
his wife apart from their separation.
The wife had pleaded not guilty and the owner of the home
Murefu according to tradition was forced to pay.
Kahwiti told the Chief’s Court that Murefu had given her
the umbilical cords to keep since he was the head of his own family.
“I did not divorce him because of the umbilical cords but
he has become too abusive and absolutely oppressive against me to the extent of
always interrogating me about the time of returning home from our butchery,”
said Kahwiti.
Kahwiti added: “The first umbilical cord of the first born
child was consecrated in our rural area and those two were kept because we were
in town and we wanted to do the same in rural areas again but my husband did
not take action in time to execute the process as part of his family’s
tradition.”
Chief Makuni said the umbilical cords were under the
maternal authority and they were shocked to hear that Kahwiti did not have the
power to exercise her authority to conceal the sacred parts of her own blood
following traditional confirmation.
“The tradition defines that a child can be doomed or either
become impotent if his or her umbilical cord is mysteriously involved in such
act. “This is a serious violation of a baby’s traditional fundamental in the
society.
“The case became a stalemate as both of them accused each
other so it’s anybody’s case,” said Chief Makuni.
He ordered them to resort to either fortune tellers or
traditional healers to establish the truth and anyone between them found guilty
would pay a number of beasts to both Headman Magaranewe and him as a fine for
committing such an act. H Metro
