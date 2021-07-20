EVICTED ZANU PF YOUTHS STONE AIRFORCE OF ZIMBABWE VEHICLE

Twenty-eight youths believed to be Zanu PF members have appeared at Chiredzi Magistrates Court charged with public violence for attacking and injuring occupants of an Airforce of Zimbabwe vehicle.
The youth who numbered over 808 were protesting against
their eviction from Samba Ranch which has been taken over by Moses Chingwena,
one of the co-owners of Croco Motors.
The Mirror today attended the court case presided over by
Magistrate Simbarashe Gundani and all the accused were denied bail.
It is the State case that on Friday last week, Sifiso
Kazela (17) of village 9 Samba Ranch, Triangle and 27 others attacked an
Airforce of Zimbabwe vehicle resulting in the injury of the occupants.
The court heard that protests began when farmers were
evicted from Wool Worts Investment Farm (Samba Ranch) by Chingwena who said
that he was now the legal owner of the farm.
The evicted farmers could not stomach it and started
marching and demonstrating against their eviction.
Between 6 am and 10 am, the farmers who were demonstrating and
chanting war songs met an Airforce vehicle which was going to collect Zesa
poles for Mashambanhete Health Clinic.
The angry farmers then started throwing stones and
attacking the vehicle with poles. The driver of the vehicle Erick Moyo Mpilo
and the passengers sustained injuries.
This is not the first time that the farmers at Samba Ranch
have demonstrated against the eviction.
Meanwhile there is an outcry over corruption at the Lands
office in Chiredzi where there is a lot of double allocation of land. Masvingo
Mirror
