ED WARNS ROGUE NGOs : WE WILL EXPOSE YOU

MACHINATIONS by the country’s detractors to derail the country’s development either clothed as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or blunt opposition forces that do not wish the country any good must be exposed and consigned to history in 2023, President Mnangagwa said.
This comes as international financial institutions, such as
the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have heaped praise on the country’s
economic recovery trajectory much to the consternation of some in the
opposition who are now working with the Western-funded NGOs to push the
anti-Zimbabwe agenda.
In his address to the Zanu PF Politburo yesterday,
President Mnangagwa said the governing party will not hesitate to deregister
meddling NGOs which are increasing their anti-Zimbabwe agenda as 2023 elections
draw closer.
“Let us remain alive to the machinations by hostile forces
and their allies to derail our programmes and projects. We know their form,
agenda, strategies and nature. Detractors, sell-outs and their appendages must
forever be silenced at the 2023 Harmonised General Elections,” the President
said.
Zimbabwe goes to the polls in less than two years time,
with pollsters projecting a Zanu PF landslide victory owing to the economic
recovery and policies that resonate with the people.
“As the election season unfolds, we are observing a notable
number of NGOs diverting from their operational mandates to delve into
political matters, that amounts to interference in the internal affairs of our
sovereign country.
“My Government will not brook any such disregard for our
laws and will proceed to de-register all organisations found in the wrong.
Party structures must be vigilant and expose such elements.
“Party structures, particularly the District Coordinating
Committees office bearers in the Business Liaisons, Youth and Women League
secretariats from the cell, branch, right up to provincial level in urban areas
and growth points are called upon to implement robust mobilisation programmes
to bring every urbanite to ZANU PF, the home of the people’s revolution,” the
President added.
Under the Second Republic, and despite setbacks caused by
Covid-19, the country’s economy is this year alone expected to grow by 7
percent with a multiplier effect on job creation and food security.
Underpinned by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1),
the country’s inevitable march to becoming an upper middle-class economy by
2030 remains well on course buoyed by increased capacity utilisation, a bumper
harvest and prudent fiscal and monetary policies that have seen inflation
dropping while prices in shops have stabilised.
“It is noteworthy that the modernisation of both the party
and Government has resulted in unprecedented economic successes. These are
riding on the rebound of our agriculture, mining and manufacturing sectors. The
tourism sector has equally seen increased investments while many airlines are
indicating an interest to fly into Zimbabwe.
“The overall rebound of our economy has been acknowledged
and received good reviews from the IMF and World Bank. A glowing light can
never be hidden under a table; it shall eventually shine forth.
“Unfortunately, there are those lone voices and perennially
pessimistic individuals who always wish gloom and doom on our economy and
country. These personalities must be ignored with the hope that one day, they
too will see the light, acknowledge the truth and speak well of their mother
country,” he said. Party structures, the President said must therefore take the
success stories to all levels so that the population is aware of the
achievements of the Second Republic.
“The evident progress and successes in the implementation
of development projects and programmes under the National Development Strategy
1 must inspire us to do more for the people of our great country.
“Sustainable socio-economic and political development
programmes within our party, involving farmers, students, professionals, the
academia, women and the youth, must be rolled out more enthusiastically.
“The centre of every programme must be the people and the
betterment of their quality of life.
“Over and above this, our party must continue to reinvent
itself, sustain its revolutionary legacy and grow from strength to strength.
The revolutionary and Pan African ethos of emancipating and liberating the
masses must always be kept alive.
“On the broader development agenda, the party must actively
participate in the devolution programmes right from the ward level up to the
provinces. It is these programmes that have far reaching impacts on the quality
of the lives of our people.
“Hence, as we continue to prepare for the 2023 elections
the party must equally use all available media platforms and its structures to
continuously publicise party successes and ongoing projects at the grassroots
levels,” he said. Herald
