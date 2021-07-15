ED WARNS ROGUE NGOs : WE WILL EXPOSE YOU

MACHINATIONS by the country’s detractors to derail the country’s development either clothed as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or blunt opposition forces that do not wish the country any good must be exposed and consigned to history in 2023, President Mnangagwa said.

This comes as international financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have heaped praise on the country’s economic recovery trajectory much to the consternation of some in the opposition who are now working with the Western-funded NGOs to push the anti-Zimbabwe agenda.

In his address to the Zanu PF Politburo yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the governing party will not hesitate to deregister meddling NGOs which are increasing their anti-Zimbabwe agenda as 2023 elections draw closer.

“Let us remain alive to the machinations by hostile forces and their allies to derail our programmes and projects. We know their form, agenda, strategies and nature. Detractors, sell-outs and their appendages must forever be silenced at the 2023 Harmonised General Elections,” the President said.

Zimbabwe goes to the polls in less than two years time, with pollsters projecting a Zanu PF landslide victory owing to the economic recovery and policies that resonate with the people.

“As the election season unfolds, we are observing a notable number of NGOs diverting from their operational mandates to delve into political matters, that amounts to interference in the internal affairs of our sovereign country.

“My Government will not brook any such disregard for our laws and will proceed to de-register all organisations found in the wrong. Party structures must be vigilant and expose such elements.

“Party structures, particularly the District Coordinating Committees office bearers in the Business Liaisons, Youth and Women League secretariats from the cell, branch, right up to provincial level in urban areas and growth points are called upon to implement robust mobilisation programmes to bring every urbanite to ZANU PF, the home of the people’s revolution,” the President added.

Under the Second Republic, and despite setbacks caused by Covid-19, the country’s economy is this year alone expected to grow by 7 percent with a multiplier effect on job creation and food security.

Underpinned by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the country’s inevitable march to becoming an upper middle-class economy by 2030 remains well on course buoyed by increased capacity utilisation, a bumper harvest and prudent fiscal and monetary policies that have seen inflation dropping while prices in shops have stabilised.

“It is noteworthy that the modernisation of both the party and Government has resulted in unprecedented economic successes. These are riding on the rebound of our agriculture, mining and manufacturing sectors. The tourism sector has equally seen increased investments while many airlines are indicating an interest to fly into Zimbabwe.

“The overall rebound of our economy has been acknowledged and received good reviews from the IMF and World Bank. A glowing light can never be hidden under a table; it shall eventually shine forth.

“Unfortunately, there are those lone voices and perennially pessimistic individuals who always wish gloom and doom on our economy and country. These personalities must be ignored with the hope that one day, they too will see the light, acknowledge the truth and speak well of their mother country,” he said. Party structures, the President said must therefore take the success stories to all levels so that the population is aware of the achievements of the Second Republic.

“The evident progress and successes in the implementation of development projects and programmes under the National Development Strategy 1 must inspire us to do more for the people of our great country.

“Sustainable socio-economic and political development programmes within our party, involving farmers, students, professionals, the academia, women and the youth, must be rolled out more enthusiastically.

“The centre of every programme must be the people and the betterment of their quality of life.

“Over and above this, our party must continue to reinvent itself, sustain its revolutionary legacy and grow from strength to strength. The revolutionary and Pan African ethos of emancipating and liberating the masses must always be kept alive.

“On the broader development agenda, the party must actively participate in the devolution programmes right from the ward level up to the provinces. It is these programmes that have far reaching impacts on the quality of the lives of our people.

“Hence, as we continue to prepare for the 2023 elections the party must equally use all available media platforms and its structures to continuously publicise party successes and ongoing projects at the grassroots levels,” he said. Herald