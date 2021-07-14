ED CALLS FOR CALM IN SA

President Mnangagwa said the unrest facing South Africa must be resolved amicably to ensure peace and stability in the SADC region.
Speaking at the 353 Zanu PF Ordinary session of the
Politburo in Harare this morning, the President said there is need to ensure
peace and stability in South Africa.
“In the case of South Africa, we wish the current
challenges facing our brothers and sisters in that country be soon resolved,”
he said.
Over 70 people have been killed in violence that followed
the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma on contempt of
court charges.
His imprisonment triggered protests in his home province of
KwaZulu Natal which then spread to other areas. The South African government
has since deployed the military to help police restore order. Herald
