DOC 'S CAR LOOTED AS HE LAY TRAPPED AFTER ACCIDENT

BULAWAYO City FC doctor Mkhokheli Nyala survived death by a whisker on Saturday evening after his car rolled three times at the 408km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road.

His car overturned after the left rear wheel came off. Nyala, who was driving from Ngezi, was still dazed yesterday when narrating his ordeal.

He said he was trapped inside the car for close to an hour until he was rescued by a colleague and Highlanders team doctor Shepherd Khumalo, who drove from Bulawayo.

“I still can’t comprehend what really happened to be honest. All I remember was the car swerving after my left rear wheel came off completely. The car rolled three or so times before landing on its roof,” said Nyala.

He said while trapped in the car, he tried contacting close relatives and friends. “I remained trapped for a very long time as I could not extricate myself. I feared that the car would catch fire. Those few moments were a life time for me,but the sad thing was that some motorists actually looted from my car while I was trapped,” Nyala said.

Bulawayo City FC officials expressed shock at Nyala’s unfortunate accident, with football legend and vice-chairman Zenzo Moyo wishing him a speedy recovery.

“We are happy for life but sad about the accident. What is important is that the doctor survived,” said Moyo. Chronicle