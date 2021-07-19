DOC 'S CAR LOOTED AS HE LAY TRAPPED AFTER ACCIDENT

His car overturned after the left rear wheel came off. Nyala,
who was driving from Ngezi, was still dazed yesterday when narrating his
ordeal.
He said he was trapped inside the car for close to an hour
until he was rescued by a colleague and Highlanders team doctor Shepherd
Khumalo, who drove from Bulawayo.
“I still can’t comprehend what really happened to be
honest. All I remember was the car swerving after my left rear wheel came off
completely. The car rolled three or so times before landing on its roof,” said
Nyala.
He said while trapped in the car, he tried contacting close
relatives and friends. “I remained trapped for a very long time as I could not
extricate myself. I feared that the car would catch fire. Those few moments
were a life time for me,but the sad thing was that some motorists actually looted
from my car while I was trapped,” Nyala said.
Bulawayo City FC officials expressed shock at Nyala’s
unfortunate accident, with football legend and vice-chairman Zenzo Moyo wishing
him a speedy recovery.
“We are happy for life but sad about the accident. What is
important is that the doctor survived,” said Moyo. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment