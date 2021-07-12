COWARD : MALEMA SLAMS RAMAPHOSA AS HE DEPLOYS ARMY



President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday vowed to “restore calm and order”, as violent riots and looting rocked large parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Speaking during a national address, he said that it was of vital importance to “restore calm and stability without any delay”.

“It is vital that we prevent any further loss of life or injury, or destruction of valuable infrastructure and property that sustains the lives of our people.

“We are, therefore, mobilising all available resources and capacities to restore order in our country. As commander-in-chief of the SA National Defence Force, and of our security forces, I have authorised the deployment of the defence force personnel in support of the of the SA Police Service,” he said.

He pledged that the country would prosecute those found to be responsible.

“I would like to be clear: we will take action to protect every person in this country against violence, intimidation, theft ... and we will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions,” he said.