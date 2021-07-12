COWARD : MALEMA SLAMS RAMAPHOSA AS HE DEPLOYS ARMY

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday vowed to “restore calm and order”, as violent riots and looting rocked large parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Speaking during a national address, he said that it was of
vital importance to “restore calm and stability without any delay”.
“It is vital that we prevent any further loss of life or
injury, or destruction of valuable infrastructure and property that sustains
the lives of our people.
“We are, therefore, mobilising all available resources and
capacities to restore order in our country. As commander-in-chief of the SA
National Defence Force, and of our security forces, I have authorised the
deployment of the defence force personnel in support of the of the SA Police
Service,” he said.
He pledged that the country would prosecute those found to
be responsible.
“I would like to be clear: we will take action to protect
every person in this country against violence, intimidation, theft ... and we
will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions,”
he said.
0 comments:
Post a Comment