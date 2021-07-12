COVID KILLS GWERU NURSE

The National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has lost two employees in the past week to Covid19.

On Wednesday last week, Rebecca Makamure (63) who was a nurse at the NBSZ Midlands succumbed to the virus while in Harare the organisation lost its Principal Maintenance Officer, Artwell Ndlovu.

The Public Relations Manager Aggry Ngazana confirmed the deaths.

“I confirm that Makamure died on Wednesday. She tested positive on Friday after taking routine tests conducted by the organisation on its staff members. She is the only one who tested positive on the day.

“She had a slight cough which was very mild before testing and she had served the organisation for 13 years,” said Ngazana

The branch was closed thereafter for disinfections but it’s now open for blood donations.

Ndlovu passed away at St. Anne’s hospital HDU. Masvingo Mirror