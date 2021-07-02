COVID-19 KILLS ANOTHER KWEKWE POLY LECTURER

Chairperson of the Kwekwe District Taskforce on Covid-19,
Mr Vitalis Kwashira confirmed the development saying the lecturer died on
Thursday.
“I have received the news this morning. I am reliably told
that he passed on at his home in Redcliff soon after he returned from Masvingo
where he was marking examinations. This is a sad development indeed,” said Mr
Kwashira.
He said Kwekwe Poly has been closed and students who tested
positive have been isolated at the institution.
“Those students who tested positive are on isolation at the
campus so they do not go back to the community,” he said.
The development comes as cases continue to rise in the
mining town of Kwekwe which has since been declared a hotspot. As at 2 July,
Kwekwe had recorded 361 active cases, 30 deaths and 132 recoveries.
Cumulatively, the city has recoded 523 cases since 10 May
when the town was placed under a localised lockdown.
The rate of response to vaccination by the Kwekwe residents
is however worrying as only 21 people were vaccinated between 10 May and
yesterday. Zimra Kwekwe branch closed shop after some workers tested positive
to the deadly virus.The district taskforce has also upped their game in
enforcing the lockdown, restricting unnecessary movement, clamping down on beer
outlets as well as pouncing on illegal commuter omnibus operators. Chronicle
