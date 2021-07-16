COVID-19 : COUPLE DIES WITHIN HOURS OF EACH OTHER

A Hillside couple in Masvingo has succumbed to Covid19 related complications within hours of each other, The Mirror is informed.
The couple which stayed near Hillside shops has only been
identified as the Masunda’s. Sources told The Mirror that the woman died
outside Rujeko Isolation Centre inside a vehicle driven by her husband on
Tuesday at around midnight.
Masunda who was driving the vehicle was admitted with
shortness of breath was and connected to an oxygen tank before he died at
around 4am today.
Provincial Covid19 spokesperson Rodgers Irimayi said he was
yet to receive the report but urged individuals to get vaccinated against the
lethal delta variant.
Impeccable sources told The Mirror that the woman died
inside the car outside Rujeko Isolation Centre before nurses attended to her
and her husband was admitted and connected to an oxygen supply tank.
His health deteriorated and he died at around 4am today.
“A car parked at the isolation at around midnight and when
we went to attend to the car, the woman had already died and we immediately
admitted Masunda who had shortness of breath and connected him to an oxygen
supply tank.
“The couple is said to have exhibited Covid19 symptoms
since Monday,” said the source.
“I am yet to receive information on the couple. We are
however, urging everyone to get vaccinated especially in the wake of the delta
variant which is claiming lives and killed millions in India. Everyone should
adhere to measures put in place by Government to curb the spread and effects of
Covid19,” said Irimayi.
Zimbabwe has recorded an average of 50 Covid19 deaths daily
in the past week. Masvingo Mirror
