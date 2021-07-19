CHIPANGA : I'M HAPPY TO BE BACK

AFTER some years in the political wilderness, former Zanu PF youth secretary Cde Kudzai Chipanga, who was last week readmitted into the party says he is ready to play his part as a foot soldier to ensure that the party reaches the five million voters milestone.
Although he is coy to speak about events leading to his
expulsion as part of the G40 faction, he is enthusiastic about his return to
the revolutionary home which has over the past few years been adding more
members with each passing week.
“By being readmitted, I automatically assume the role of a
foot soldier and join other cadres in the recruitment drive, starting from cell
or village where I reside here in Rusape. Five million votes are achievable,”
he said in a telephone interview.
After having been cut loose from Zanu PF in 2017, he kept
knocking at the doors of the revolutionary party. He was re-admitted to Zanu-PF
along with other former party senior officials.
“I would like to thank His Excellency the President Cde ED
Mnangagwa and the entire party leadership for finally accepting me back in the
revolutionary party where I belong.
“I also thank Zanu PF Manicaland Province, my home province
for the support they had given me. I appreciate,” said Cde Chipanga.
In the intervals of trying to rejoin the party, Mr Chipanga
turned to farming, finding comfort in contributing to the country’s economic
fortunes in the bowels of mother earth.
“I have been tied up in agriculture especially in tobacco
production. I had said to myself since I have been suspended from working for
my country on the political front, I still have an obligation to work for my
country hence I went for tobacco production so that I play a role in the
economic sector.
“At the same time, the President is on record calling for
production, production and more production, so I was influenced by the
Presidential call as well,” Cde Chipanga said. Now above 35 years, Chipanga no
longer fits the grade in the youth league and even if he did, the party
conditions for his return stipulate that he cannot hold any position for the
next three years. Herald
