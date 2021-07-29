CHEATING MARRIED WOMAN BUSTED

INFIDELITY is heart-wrenching and being cheated on by someone you love can be devastating.
For a Gwanda man it apparently hit him like a punch to the
gut when he stumbled upon sleazy WhatsApp messages in his wife’s phone in which
she was arranging sex romps with her alleged lover.
A distraught Tawanda Kaseke shared his ordeal with B-Metro,
sensationally revealing the dirty stuff which his wife Miriam Neshiri was
sharing with her unidentified lover.
Besides discovering saucy WhatsApp messages, in which the
two were sharing, there were also hordes of photos in the phone of the two
“gridded” in cosy mood.
Some of the leaked chats clearly revealed that the pair
were having amorous feelings for each other with the boyfriend passionately
begging for sex while also seducing Miriam with some hot, playful and steamy
text messages.
The chats also exposed the two lovebirds planning for a
place where they were going to meet for sex trysts.
“Ende mudiwa tichamboramba tichis….** pa WhatsApp kusvika
wazonyatsakugutsikana kuti wakuda kundipa be*** rako uye togadzira nzvimbo
yekus….**” (dear we will continue sexting until the time you will be ready to
have sex with me).
The chats also show Miriam warning her lover to be careful
of her husband who seemed to have been suspicious of their shenanigans.
“Iribho shars ndine stress. I think comrade is up to
something. I can’t even forward ma charts anditumira kwawuri eiiiish shaa kana
azvida anogona kukusiya panguva yakawoma plizz be careful kana ukangowona phone
call kana kuti mamessages from someone ini hangu handidi kukusiya panguva
yakawoma sha ini ndakachata”. (I’m stressed I think the comrade is up to
something else. He sent me some chats please be careful if you receive phone or
text messages from someone you don’t know. I don’t want to put you into trouble
as I’m a married woman).
Speaking to B-Metro, Kaseke said he discovered his wife of
15 years’ unsavoury shenanigans after he managed to get hold of her phone which
she was always guarding like a monkey with nuts.
“I discovered the illicit affair after she forgot to lock
her phone and when I took it that is when I discovered the chats and the
pictures which the two were exchanging. “Sensing trouble, she quickly came and
grabbed the phone before I even took the phone number of her lover,” said
Kaseke.
He said when he confronted her about the saucy chats and
pictures his wife showed no remorse leading him to send her back to her parents
in Bulawayo.
“The discovery shocked me and when I asked her why she was
keeping the pictures in her phone as a married woman she was not even
remorseful. Fearing that I would end up beating her up, I took her to her
parents in Bulawayo who also seemed to have supported her adulterous
behaviour,” said Kaseke.
Spirited efforts to get comment from Miriam through her
mobile phone were fruitless. B Metro
