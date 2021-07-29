CHEATING MARRIED WOMAN BUSTED



INFIDELITY is heart-wrenching and being cheated on by someone you love can be devastating.

For a Gwanda man it apparently hit him like a punch to the gut when he stumbled upon sleazy WhatsApp messages in his wife’s phone in which she was arranging sex romps with her alleged lover.

A distraught Tawanda Kaseke shared his ordeal with B-Metro, sensationally revealing the dirty stuff which his wife Miriam Neshiri was sharing with her unidentified lover.

Besides discovering saucy WhatsApp messages, in which the two were sharing, there were also hordes of photos in the phone of the two “gridded” in cosy mood.

Some of the leaked chats clearly revealed that the pair were having amorous feelings for each other with the boyfriend passionately begging for sex while also seducing Miriam with some hot, playful and steamy text messages.

The chats also exposed the two lovebirds planning for a place where they were going to meet for sex trysts.

“Ende mudiwa tichamboramba tichis….** pa WhatsApp kusvika wazonyatsakugutsikana kuti wakuda kundipa be*** rako uye togadzira nzvimbo yekus….**” (dear we will continue sexting until the time you will be ready to have sex with me).

The chats also show Miriam warning her lover to be careful of her husband who seemed to have been suspicious of their shenanigans.

“Iribho shars ndine stress. I think comrade is up to something. I can’t even forward ma charts anditumira kwawuri eiiiish shaa kana azvida anogona kukusiya panguva yakawoma plizz be careful kana ukangowona phone call kana kuti mamessages from someone ini hangu handidi kukusiya panguva yakawoma sha ini ndakachata”. (I’m stressed I think the comrade is up to something else. He sent me some chats please be careful if you receive phone or text messages from someone you don’t know. I don’t want to put you into trouble as I’m a married woman).

Speaking to B-Metro, Kaseke said he discovered his wife of 15 years’ unsavoury shenanigans after he managed to get hold of her phone which she was always guarding like a monkey with nuts.

“I discovered the illicit affair after she forgot to lock her phone and when I took it that is when I discovered the chats and the pictures which the two were exchanging. “Sensing trouble, she quickly came and grabbed the phone before I even took the phone number of her lover,” said Kaseke.

He said when he confronted her about the saucy chats and pictures his wife showed no remorse leading him to send her back to her parents in Bulawayo.

“The discovery shocked me and when I asked her why she was keeping the pictures in her phone as a married woman she was not even remorseful. Fearing that I would end up beating her up, I took her to her parents in Bulawayo who also seemed to have supported her adulterous behaviour,” said Kaseke.

Spirited efforts to get comment from Miriam through her mobile phone were fruitless. B Metro