BANK EMPLOYEE FACILITATED $4M ZIMRA FRAUD

A BancABC relationship officer was yesterday dragged to court to answer to allegations of violating the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

Primrose Tendai Nyamugara, 32, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who released her on $50 000 bail.

Mangosi also ordered her not to interfere with state witnesses, to report twice a week at ZRP CCU, to surrender her travel documents and not to travel more than 40kms out of Harare without the leave of the court.

The court heard that in August and October 2020, Nyamugara opened two anonymous accounts in the names of NutriOil Private Limited and Katumi Investments.

Thereafter, she reportedly then intentionally or by gross negligence submitted the account opening documents for the companies to the supervisors who authorised them for opening and it was her responsibility to ensure that all due diligence had been followed before opening the accounts.

Nyamugara was also supposed to conduct a site visit, zoom or Skype meeting to interview directors or signatories to the accounts and was also supposed to book the debit cards in the cards collection register and cause them to be signed for which she omitted as she gave the cards to Batanai Teddy Tapuwa Zengeni, Valentine Chireke, Tawonga Nhengu and Leonard Mazanhi who went on to use them in the commission of fraud and money laundering involving over $4 million which they defrauded ZIMRA by claiming Value Added Tax refund.

During investigations it was established that the directors of the two companies had not opened the debit accounts in question and had not made any VAT refund claims.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro