AIRFORCE HELICOPTER CRASH LANDS IN CHITUNGWIZA

Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) pilots have been commended for averting a major accident after an emergency landing with their Mi-35 helicopter gunship in Chitungwiza, which had developed a technical fault.
As a result of the actions, there were no casualties or
damage to property on the ground and all the crew on board, including five
aircraft technicians, did not sustain injuries.
Commander AFZ Air Marshal Elson Moyo commended the pilots
for a masterful landing that saved the lives of the aircrew and the people on
the ground.
“It took tremendous skill and presence of mind for the
pilots to put the lives of the people on the ground first, while experiencing
an emergency,” he said. “I wish to commend the aircrew for averting a major
accident and saving lives and damage to property.”
According to the AFZ, the pilots made the emergency landing
after the helicopter developed a technical fault during flight on Thursday
while flying from Kutanga Range in Kwekwe to Manyame Air Force Base.
“Group Captain Maxwell Sakupwanya as the Captain and Flight
Lieutenant Atiowin Tsongora, as the co-pilot/navigator, however had the
presence of mind to steer the helicopter away from built up areas and other
obstacles before making a forced landing about five kilometres to the south of
Chitungwiza (Unit L cemeteries),” said the AFZ.
Some Chitungwiza residents also praised the pilot for being
astute. “The incident occurred at 4.30pm
and we feared for the worst, but the helicopter ended up landing at the
dumpsite where there are no buildings,” Mr Spencer Kandoma said.
In April, four people, including two pilots and an
engineer, died while two others were injured after an Air Force of Zimbabwe
Agusta Bell 412 (AB 412) helicopter crashed in the Hukuru Area in Arcturus,
Mashonaland East. Herald
