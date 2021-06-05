ZIM DEPORTS FOUR SOUTH AFRICANS

Four South African nationals have been fined and deported by a Masvingo magistrate for entering the country without presenting themselves to immigration officers at Beitbridge Border Post.

The four who were arrested along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on May 28 appeared before magistrate Grace Tupiri on Monday May 31 and were fined ZW$10 000.

The State alleged that on May 28 this year, Allexander Shebi (42), Ntaoleng Sehahabane (34), Nnana Matsheng (35) and Confidence Nyingwashe (34) were travelling along Masvingo-Beitbridge road in a Nissan Pathfinder owned by a Zimbabwean national Innocent Mbudaya.

The four were stopped by police at the 10km-peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge road, and were asked to produce documentation for their stay in the country, which they failed to do.

They were then arrested and taken into police custody until they appeared in court, after which they were deported back to South Africa. TellZimNews