ZESA SWITCHES OFF POLICE CAMP

CHITUNGWIZA Police Camp has been without power for two weeks after power utility Zesa switched it off over non-payment of bills, NewsDay has learnt.

Sources at the residential flats for police officers, most of whom work in Harare, said the situation was unbearable.

“We have had no power for two weeks after Zesa cut us off for non-payment,” one of the sources said.

As a result of the power utility’s action, the boreholes that supply water to households are not functioning, hence the residents have gone for days without water.

The police officers said they were not happy with their superiors for failing to act and with Zesa for disconnecting them.

“There are now political connotations to it. It is reportedly said that police are blocking demos and the people are saying they should also suffer and feel what everyone is going through,” one police officer said.

“This is the first time in all these years and we now wonder whether it is not to embarrass the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa).”

Police have been under fire for their heavy-handedness on civilians, including vendors and protesters, making them unpopular in communities. The police have now threatened to impound unroadworthy Zesa vehicles in retaliation.

“Most of the Zesa vehicles are un-roadworthy and the sentiment is that the police have to start acting on them.”

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “I will check with the relevant authorities.”

Parastatals and government-owned companies have been blamed for not paying for services from the power utility and local authorities. Newsday