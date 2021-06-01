ZACC IMPOSTOR BUSTED BY ZACC OFFICIAL

This comes after an impostor, who claimed to be a ZACC
investigator, was arrested last Friday.
Prosper Kaseke of 7780, 48 Close, Glen Norah, Harare, is
understood to have given a lift to a ZACC investigator and two other passengers
in Westgate, Harare, on their way to Nyabira.
Along the way, Kaseke is said to have identified himself to
the passengers as a ZACC field officer and produced a fake identification card
written “National Anti-Corruption of Zimbabwe.”
Kaseke is said to have told the passengers that he was on
duty and was operating in the Banket area of Mashonaland West Province,
although he reportedly said he was stationed at ZACC’s Herbert Chitepo offices
in Harare
In a statement this afternoon, ZACC spokesperson
Commissioner John Makamure said the imposter told his passengers that his rank
was that of a Captain.
“He also indicated that he had operated in many areas
around Zimbabwe including border areas and Kwekwe,” said Comm Makamure.
However, on arrival at Nyabira, about 38km from Harare
along Chinhoyi road, the ZACC Investigations Officer who was a passenger in the
vehicle requested for a stopover at the bus stop, and then arrested the
impersonator.
He was taken to Nyabira Police Station where he was
detained. Said Comm Makamure: “ZACC has received several reports of people that
are masquerading as ZACC Commissioners, investigators or officials.
“We urge the public to be wary of such criminals.”
He added that if anyone is approached by the so-called ZACC
officials, they must request for a positive identification and if a demand of
any sort is made, they must immediately report to ZACC on WhatsApp number
+263719529483 or +263242307065/6/7, +263242369602/5/8/14 or
zacc.online/tipoffs.
