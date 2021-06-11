X RAY MACHINE STOLEN AT HOSPITAL

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the theft of an X-ray machine at Mvurwi Hospital.
The theft has riled residents in the farming town. Mazowe
North Member of Parliament Cde Campion Mugweni recently had an interface with
the Mvurwi community where residents appealed for immediate intervention.
One of the residents said they told police about one of the
suspects, but he had not been arrested. “Such an important machine cannot just
disappear from a hospital just like that,” he said.
“We even informed the police of the suspect, but he is
walking scot free. We want a progress report on the investigations. It is close
to a year now since it was stolen and nothing is happening.
“I am not saying police are doing nothing, but we feel they
are not doing enough. The culprit should be brought to book. Mvurwi services a
large population and we cannot do without an X-ray machine. On behalf of the
other residents, I am appealing to you Cde Mugweni to intervene in this case.
We urgently need this machine.”
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the police were investigating the case.
“The case is under investigation,” he said. “A suspect was
picked up for questioning and we need more credible information.”
Cde Mugweni said while police were investigating the case,
a committee would be set up urgently to engage the local business community to
pool resources to procure a new machine.” Herald
