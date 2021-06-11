WE WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT ZIMBABWE : EU

The European Union has acknowledged the Second Republic’s efforts to stabilise the economy and yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Zimbabwe.
Speaking after the Third Session of the Zimbabwe-European
Union Article 8 Political Dialogue in Harare yesterday, head of the EU
delegation, Ambassador Timo Olkkonen, said economic reforms and the fight
against corruption were key in improving the country’s socio-economic outlook.
The political dialogue, which came as relations between
Zimbabwe and the EU take a decisive turn for the better, was co-chaired by
Ambassador Olkkonen and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr
Frederick Shava.
The interchange focused on shared aims and areas of
collaboration, including trade and investment, Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 response,
human rights, humanitarian cooperation as well as other regional and global
matters.
“The EU acknowledged Government’s efforts to stabilise the
economy and highlighted that economic reforms and the fight against corruption
are paramount for Zimbabwe, in particular to mitigate the humanitarian crisis,
and improve the socio-economic situation,” said Ambassador Olkkonen.
“The European Union reaffirmed that it stands ready to
continue to support the Zimbabwean people in the current challenges, and that
entering an economically and environmentally sustainable growth path requires
structural reforms by the Government.”
He underscored that yesterday’s discussion was conducted in
“an open, cordial and constructive atmosphere.”
Ambassador Olkkonen urged the Government to investigate
alleged human rights violations and bring perpetrators to book.
Dr Shava led the Zimbabwean delegation, which comprised
Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Home Affairs
and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Local Government and Public Works
Minister July Moyo, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy
Minister Vangelis Haritatos and Finance and Economic Development Deputy
Minister Clemence Chiduwa.
Ambassador Olkkonen, was accompanied by ambassadors from
France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and
Spain, among others.
Dr Shava said it was regrettable to note that the EU
continues to renew sanctions which beam Zimbabwe in a negative light on the
global arena.
He called for the unconditional removal of the remaining
so-called restrictive measures, since the country has constructively committed
itself to re-engagement efforts.
“Zimbabwe highlighted milestones by the Second Republic,
which include the signing of the Global Compensation Deed; the implementation
of recommendations made by the Motlanthe Commission as well as the 2018
(harmonised) elections observation missions,” said Dr Shava.
He acknowledged the EU’s spirit of partnerships, chiefly
the bloc’s assistance and funding in the country’s fight against Covid-19,
saying EU member states are friends of Zimbabwe.
The dialogue is a culmination of the Second Republic’s
policy of engagement and re-engagement with the rest of the world.
Following years of frosty relations with the international
community after Zimbabwe’s fallout with the United Kingdom over the historic
land issue, President Mnangagwa committed himself to reintegrating the country
into the global fold upon assuming office in November 2017.
A date is yet to be set for another dialogue, which will be
preceded by technical meetings. Herald
