VILLAGE HEAD IMPREGNATES SMALL HOUSE, DUMPS WIFE OF 20 YEARS

A RUSHINGA Village head has left his wife of 20 years for a pregnant girlfriend. The village head Godfrey Chagurika appeared before Chief Makuni’s Community Court to terminate his union with wife Tabeth Musina last Sunday.

Chagurika argued that he had never been blessed with a child in the last 20 years therefore the reason to take another wife.

The husband decided to have a secret affair with Mirriam Chiwota who was in a union with another man based in Bindura. I did that as a way to prove my fertility.

“Then my idea was successful and today my wife is clueless except a rival demonstration due to envy and jealous,” he told the Chief’s court.

Tabeth said she was not comfortable being in polygamous marriage. So I don’t like to be involved in polygamy,” Tabeth told the court.

Eventually Chief Makuni played his role to bring a reconciliation to a marriage already reflecting symptoms of blowing ash and Kapurura was asked to give five strong reasons to support his divorce move.

He gave them a period of 21 days to share their property equally. H Metro