skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 12 June 2021
VIDEO : TWABAM BREAKFAST WITH THE PRESIDENT
Saturday, June 12, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
SIKHALA IN STREET BRAWL
🚶🏿♂️🚶🏿♂️🚶🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️ Which political party is wearing Red ? (2 marks) pic.twitter.com/ePS98PhzMN — Munya Re...
CIO WHO EXPOSED PIUS NCUBE COMMITS SUICIDE
A BULAWAYO businessman and private investigator who exposed former head of the Roman Catholic Church in Bulawayo, Archbishop Pius Ncube’s se...
ZIM THUG SHOT DEAD IN SA
A section of Zimbabweans in South Africa is celebrating following the daylight murder of 25-year-old Ronnie Macmillan who was shot dead in M...
MAGAYA IN TEARS AS HE MOURNS TB JOSHUA
Well-known Nigerian evangelical pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known ...
INSULTS WILL NOT DO : ZANU PF SLAMS SELMOR
AFRO-JAZZ musician Selmor Mtukudzi at the weekend rattled the ruling Zanu PF party when she expressed her displeasure with government’s appa...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment