TRIO FORGES COVID-19 CERTIFICATES FOR FOOTBALL JOURNALISTS

THREE people were arrested by the police in Bulawayo recently after they issued fake Covid-19 certificates to media personnel who wanted to cover a football match at Barbourfields Stadium last Saturday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and warned everyone against the forging of fake Covid-19 certificates.

“The police warns members of the public that are involved in forgery of Covid-19 certificates that they risk arrest,” he said.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested three suspects for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to media personnel who wanted to cover a football match at Barbourfields Stadium on June 5 2021. Investigations are underway.”

Meanwhile, 10 people were arrested in Beitbridge for smuggling various goods, including clothing and blankets, which were recovered.

“The ZRP warns members of the public against smuggling,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. “On June 4 2021 a team comprising Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) deployed on anti-smuggling operations arrested 10 suspects for smuggling at Chinyamampanze area, Beitbridge and recovered blankets, pots and assorted clothing, among other goods.

“Since the commencement of the operation on January 7 2021 cumulative arrests now stand at 25 537.” Herald