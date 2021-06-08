PICS : KWEKWE HOSPITAL DOCTORS QUARTERS GO UP IN SMOKE

A FIRE destroyed staff quarters at Kwekwe General Hospital on Tuesday, making it the second fire incident to affect the country’s health institutions after a similar incident occurred at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo last month.
The Kwekwe General Hospital fire left nine families,
including doctors, physiotherapists, nurses and an administrator homeless.
Information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana yesterday
confirmed the incident in a tweet. “A nurses’ and doctors’ cottage at Kwekwe
General Hospital has been gutted by fire.
Resource mobilisation is already underway,” Mangwana said.
Kwekwe General Hospital medical superintendent Patricia
Mapanda was also quoted saying the fire razed down one of the staff residences
and destroyed property.
She said the affected staff lost almost everything as they
did not get time to remove their property, adding that the cause of the fire
was yet to be ascertained.
A fortnight ago, 39 health practitioners were left homeless
at Mpilo Central Hospital where the fire, believed to have been caused by an
electrical fault, destroyed property worth US$500 000.
Government moved in and secured alternative accommodation for them at Bulawayo Polytechnic, St Patrick’s hostels and Ekusileni Centre. Newsday
