MURAMBATSVINA COMES TO GAZALAND



Illegal structures in the Gazaland area along Willowvale Road in Highfield suburb were destroyed this morning as Harare City Council intensifies its blitz to bring sanity in the city by clearing erections encroaching into road servitudes.

A woman walks past demolished illegal cabins at Gazaland this morning A visit to the area this morning showed that illegal structures that housed mostly vehicle parts, backyard food outlets and tyre mending spaces were being destroyed.

Some traders were observed clearing their wares at the last minute. Yesterday, illegal structures surrounding Glenview 8 complex were also demolished. Herald