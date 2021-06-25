MISHECK CHIDZAMBWA DIES

ZIFA have expressed sadness at the passing away of former Zimbabwe coach and captain, Misheck Chidzambwa.

Chidzambwa died on Thursday night at the age of 66. The former defender has been unwell since last year. Condolence messages have been pouring in from every direction after the football fraternity woke up to the sad news.

He becomes the third Zimbabwean football legend to die inside a month following the passing on of another DeMbare and Warriors great, David “Yogi” Mandigora, and the iconic former Dynamos and Warriors coach, Mick Poole.

“Our sincere condolences to the Chidzambwa family and the local football family at large following the passing of legendary Warriors player and coach Misheck Chidzambwa. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased,” said ZIFA in a statement.

Chidzambwa and his elder brother, Sunday, who has now retired from active football coaching, were legends of domestic football.

He made history by becoming the first captain to lift silverware with the Warriors when Zimbabwe won the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup at Rufaro in 1985 under the tutelage of Poole, who sadly passed away in the United Kingdom last week, at the age of 85 years.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe’s second silverware came in 2000 when Chidzambwa led the Warriors to their first COSAFA Cup success.

The fact that Zimbabwe had wait 15 years to win another tournament illustrated the importance of that early silverware. At club level, Chidzambwa won seven league titles with his beloved Dynamos.

“We are saddened by the passing away of a great player and coach Misheck Chidzambwa. Chidzambwa won seven titles with us, was the first Warriors captain to win silverware and first Warriors coach to win COSAFA Cup,” said the statement from Dynamos.

Chidzambwa also had coaching stints with a number of domestic topflight clubs, including Chapungu. Mourners are gathered at house number 10 Samanyanga Close Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza. Herald