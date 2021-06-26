MAN STRIKES CHEATING WIFE WITH A HOE, FLEES

A 40-year-old man from Guruve is on the run after fatally striking his wife with a hoe three times above the right eye after catching her red-handed with a boyfriend along Mukura River.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Ndliwayo said they have launched a hunt for Clyton Domingo (40) from Wachenuka Village for the attempted murder of Isabel Karambakuwa (43).

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 11am.

“Karambakuwa was at Mukura River with her boyfriend Moses Kavhura (45) of Kavhura Village under Chief Chipuriro,” said Asst Insp Ndliwayo. “Domingo approached the pair armed with a hoe.

“He tried to hit Kavhura and missed. Kavhura fled, leaving Karambakuwa behind. Domingo struck her three times above the right eye with the hoe and fled, leaving her lying in a pool of blood.”

Kavhura later returned and took Karambakuwa to her relatives. She sustained deep cuts and was rushed to hospital.

Asst Insp Ndliwayo appealed for information on the whereabouts of Domingo and urged people not to take the law into their own hands. Herald