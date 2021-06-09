MAN RAPES TWO GRANDCHILDREN

A 64-YEAR-OLD Gwanda man has appeared in court for allegedly raping his two grandchildren aged 11 and 13-years-old.

The man, from Mlowizi Village, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda Magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing two counts of rape.

He was remanded in custody to June 22. Prosecuting, Ms Faith Mutukwa said the accused person raped his granddaughters on several occasions last year.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor during the period extending from January to September 2020 the accused person was alone with the complainants while their grandmother had gone to attend a funeral. He called the first complainant who was playing outside with her sister into his bedroom and she complied.

“He told her that she was now grown up and he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her but she refused. The accused person grabbed the complainant and pushed her onto the bed and raped her. After he was done, he gave her some sweets in order to stop her from crying and warned her against reporting the matter and she remained quiet,” she said.

Ms Mutukwa said on another day during the same period the accused person was alone at home with the complainants when he called the second complainant into his bedroom and raped her and threatened her against reporting the matter to anyone.

She said the accused person went on to rape the complainants on several occasions while their grandmother was not around.

Ms Mutukwa said the matter came to light in October last year when the complainant’s mother arrived from South Africa and they revealed to her what their grandfather had done to them.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in his arrest. Chronicle