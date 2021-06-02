MAN LOSES IT AS STRANGER SPANKS HIS LOVER'S BOTTOM

A VICTORIA Falls man, who beat up a stranger that had spanked his girlfriend’s buttocks, has been sentenced to nine months in prison for assault.

Bornwell Sibanda and his girlfriend, whose details were not given, were walking in town when they met Mr Mbekezeli Mpofu who suddenly spanked the woman on her buttocks.

This angered Sibanda who pounced on Mr Mpofu and slapped him once on the face before punching and kicking him on the mouth and stomach.

Sibanda pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene who slapped him with an effective nine months in prison for the crime.

Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said the incident happened on April, 4 at around 1PM when Sibanda and his unnamed girlfriend were taking a walk.

Angered by the complainant’s behaviour, Sibanda started beating Mr Mpofu, accusing him of sexually harassing his girlfriend.

“On April 4, 2021 around 1PM, Bornwell Sibanda was moving around with his girlfriend when the complainant tapped the accused person’s girlfriend on the buttocks. This did not go down well with the accused person who started beating the complainant,” said Mr Chindedza.

An injured and bleeding Mr Mpofu was taken to Victoria Falls Hospital where he was treated and discharged. He sustained a swollen eye and swollen lower lip.

Sibanda was arrested following a report to the police. Chronicle