MAN LOSES IT AS STRANGER SPANKS HIS LOVER'S BOTTOM

A VICTORIA Falls man, who beat up a stranger that had spanked his girlfriend’s buttocks, has been sentenced to nine months in prison for assault.
Bornwell Sibanda and his girlfriend, whose details were not
given, were walking in town when they met Mr Mbekezeli Mpofu who suddenly
spanked the woman on her buttocks.
This angered Sibanda who pounced on Mr Mpofu and slapped
him once on the face before punching and kicking him on the mouth and stomach.
Sibanda pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared before
Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene who slapped him with an effective
nine months in prison for the crime.
Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said the incident happened
on April, 4 at around 1PM when Sibanda and his unnamed girlfriend were taking a
walk.
Angered by the complainant’s behaviour, Sibanda started
beating Mr Mpofu, accusing him of sexually harassing his girlfriend.
“On April 4, 2021 around 1PM, Bornwell Sibanda was moving
around with his girlfriend when the complainant tapped the accused person’s
girlfriend on the buttocks. This did not go down well with the accused person
who started beating the complainant,” said Mr Chindedza.
An injured and bleeding Mr Mpofu was taken to Victoria
Falls Hospital where he was treated and discharged. He sustained a swollen eye
and swollen lower lip.
Sibanda was arrested following a report to the police.
Chronicle
