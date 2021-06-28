LETS PRAY, SAYS FIRST LADY AS COVID-19 CASES SURGE

IF my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land,” reads the Bible in 2 Chronicles 7:14.

The Bible goes on to say in John 14 verse 14; “You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.”

Therefore, in keeping with the spirit of the verses, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has implored the nation to join her in seven days of prayer and fasting from today to July 4 to pray for the land in the face of a spike in Covid-19 cases and other ailments.

People will pray in their various localities under the week of prayer whose theme is “Our God will see us through.”

The mother of the nation who has been leading various denominations in praying for the nation, said only God had the power to keep disease and death at bay.

“Nothing beats the power of prayer. We need to come together and pray for our nation. We are living in trying times which spell the need to seek the face of God.

“We must make it a point to pray and fast for the nation wherever we are so that we may emerge victorious in the wake of an invisible enemy who is wreaking havoc across the globe. As we pray for relief in our nation, we should observe the measures for safe praying. The best is to fast and pray as individuals in our homes,” she said.

The First Lady’s call for prayer comes amid reports that Covid-19 has killed millions of people across the globe and affected the world economy.

Zimbabwe has not been spared as so far over 1 700 people have succumbed to the pandemic which continues to rear an ugly head in the nation.

There is the threat of a third wave of the pandemic and so far Kwekwe, Karoi, Kariba, Chinhoyi are under localised lockdowns as authorities battle to put the disease under control.

According to health experts, Chidamoyo, Doro, Nyangoma in Mashonaland West Province have been identified as hotspots. The same applies to Chiredzi in Masvingo Province and parts of Bulawayo.

The First Lady who is also the health ambassador implored the nation to heed World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols of masking up, washing hands and observing social distance.

“Our Ministry of Health and Child Care is also monitoring the trend of this virus and encourages us on a daily basis not to loosen our guard against Covid-19,” she said before encouraging people to embrace the ongoing vaccination programme.

“We have to kneel down in prayer to avoid this killer pandemic and also get vaccinated. We have a role to play in the livelihood of our nation,” she said.

The First Lady referred to the book of Ezra 8 verse 23 which emphasises the power of prayer and fasting.

It reads: “So we fasted and entreated our God for this and he answered our prayers.”

“Indeed, there is power in prayer and fasting. Let us follow the teachings of the bible and pray whole-heartedly to overcome,” Amai Mnangagwa said.

The call for prayer also comes at a time when the nation is battling a surge in drug and alcohol abuse among youths and teen pregnancies.

Girls and boys are falling into the trap of drug abuse and prostitution, which undermined their capacity to grow into responsible leaders of tomorrow.

The First Lady is running programmes like Gota/Nhanga/Ixiba and Nharirire to mould morally-upright children and parents, but insisted that with prayer, the nation stood to benefit more.

The First Lady also urged the nation to pray against the spirit of ritual killings and stealing or kidnapping of babies. Herald