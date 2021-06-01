I'M NOT COMING BACK : MZEMBI AFTER ACQUITTAL

Exiled former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Walter Mzembi has said he will not be coming back home soon regardless of a recent High Court judgment which acquitted him of abusing office and stealing US$847 000.
Mzembi said he went into exile on health and political
grounds and as long the same political environment continues to exist he will
not be coming back any time soon.
“One day I will be back but I will not be prompted to come
back soon, not by man, certainly not by acquittals.
“The reasons for my being out are still valid, they are
political in addition administratively I am here by the permission of the
Courts on medical grounds notwithstanding the banter you may read from time to
time,” Mzembi said.
Mzembi said the charges against him were politically
motivated and emanated from the bloodless coup that ended the rule of former
president Robert Mugabe.
“All my accomplices were acquitted by the lower courts for
the other case and charges withdrawn because the charges were extremely frivolous,
they were framed in the heat of the moment in November 2017 when comrades were
bloodthirsty,” Mzembi added.
“My charges are absolutely political, how I can be arrested
of donating TVs to churches yet there was a cabinet directive that was put in
place to promote religious tourism and that directive is still in place,”
Mzembi said.
Mzembi has since been cleared by Harare High Court Judge
Justice Mangota on charges of abuse of office and stealing funds during the
United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) conference which was
co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Zambia in 2013 however he still faces charges of
donating four television sets to churches during his tenure.
The state accused Mzembi and two of his subordinates
Margret Sangarwe (Former Permanent Secretary) and the ministry’s consultant
Aaron Dzingira Mushoriwa of stealing US$847 000.
The three were arrested in 2018, however, Mzembi skipped to
South Africa on bail and failed to return stating that he was too sick to
travel.
According to the state the trio took donations from Mbada
Diamonds and Mimosa mining companies after them during a fundraising campaign
for the 2013 conference.
The state alleged that during the fundraise campaign,
Mzembi and his subordinates took funds they had received as donations to buy
top of the range vehicles.
Instead of handing back the cars to the Ministry after the
conference they allegedly sold the cars and used the money for personal use
instead of surrendering the vehicles to the ministry.
Handing down the judgment Mangota said the three did not
commit the alleged offence.
“On an objective analysis of the circumstances of this
application, therefore, none of the respondents can be said to have committed
any crime,” Mangota said. Zim Morning Post
