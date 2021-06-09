IGNATIUS CHOMBO CHALLENGES LENGTHY REMAND

FORMER Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje complaining over his lengthy placement on remand.

Chombo is facing allegations of criminal abuse of office during his tenure as Local Government minister during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s rule.

He has been on remand since April 19. Allegations are that he fraudulently allocated himself more than 125 hectares of land. Chombo is being represented by lawyers Lovemore Madhuku and Tungamirai Muganhiri.

However, the court ruled that Chombo should continue on remand until June 30 as he was facing serious charges. His lawyers challenged the State to name the complainants he allegedly duped.

Chombo was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in 2019 after the alleged scam was exposed by the Justice Tendai Uchena Land Commission report.