GAMBLING COP UP FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

A POLICE OFFICER based in Harare yesterday appeared in court facing attempted murder charges for stabbing two fellow gamblers after losing a bet.
Praise Moyo (31) of Kuwadzana suburb, who was represented
by Kingston Mkanganwi, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing two
counts of attempted murder and assault charges.
The State alleges that on June 23 at around 3am at
Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre, Moyo allegedly stabbed two complainants he was
gambling with after he lost a bet.
The first complainant is admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital
and could not give a statement.
Police have recovered the weapon used, which will be
produced in court as an exhibit. Newsday
