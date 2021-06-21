FATHER RIBEIRO LAID TO REST

|Herald ive blog
1150: President Mnangagwa has finished his address. Fr Ribeiro will now be carried to his final resting place.
1140: “The decision to honour him in this way was befitting
and unanimous. You have given us one of your own so that we bury him with his
fellow compatriots. He followed the steps of Jesus Christ by helping the poor,”
1138: “He was and remains special in our hearts, I am
personally pained by his demise, allow me to say thank you for being a servant
of God.”
1136: President Mnangagwa is now addressing the mourners.
He says a dark cloud hovers over the Roman Catholic church and the nation at
large.
“We mourn a great son of the soil.”
1134: “We saw a musician Oliver Mtukudzi being declared a
national hero, we saw Soul Jah Luv and Anne Nhira being declared heroes and for
the first time in the history of this country we are seeing a man of God being
buried here at the Heroes Acre, indeed we are seeing Zimbabwe being built brick
by brick and stone by stone under President Mnangagwa’s leadership,” says Home
Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe.
1127: “As a family
we would like the Government and in particular the President for conferring
hero status to Sekuru, we preferred that he be buried at the Chishawasha
cemetery but we had to take a balanced decision considering the role Sekuru
played in the liberation struggle. Sekuru’s life touched the souls of many
Zimbabweans. We used to call him Hondo, he said Hondo was not for the war but
for peace,” says Family representative Dr Onsimo Dare.
1120: “We are told he smuggled information in and out of
prison, he smuggled the late President Mugabe and also saved the current
President, he was a balanced cleric. He teaches us to be united in our
diversity. The church has lost a solid composer, he composed more than 17 songs
which are still popular to this day,” said Deputy Vicar General Kennedy Muguti.
1111: President Mnangagwa has just arrived at the National
Heroes Acre for the internment of Fr Emmanuel Ribeiro.
