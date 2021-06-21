FATHER RIBEIRO LAID TO REST

Herald ive blog

1150: President Mnangagwa has finished his address. Fr Ribeiro will now be carried to his final resting place.

1140: “The decision to honour him in this way was befitting and unanimous. You have given us one of your own so that we bury him with his fellow compatriots. He followed the steps of Jesus Christ by helping the poor,”

1138: “He was and remains special in our hearts, I am personally pained by his demise, allow me to say thank you for being a servant of God.”

1136: President Mnangagwa is now addressing the mourners. He says a dark cloud hovers over the Roman Catholic church and the nation at large.

“We mourn a great son of the soil.”

1134: “We saw a musician Oliver Mtukudzi being declared a national hero, we saw Soul Jah Luv and Anne Nhira being declared heroes and for the first time in the history of this country we are seeing a man of God being buried here at the Heroes Acre, indeed we are seeing Zimbabwe being built brick by brick and stone by stone under President Mnangagwa’s leadership,” says Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

1127: “As a family we would like the Government and in particular the President for conferring hero status to Sekuru, we preferred that he be buried at the Chishawasha cemetery but we had to take a balanced decision considering the role Sekuru played in the liberation struggle. Sekuru’s life touched the souls of many Zimbabweans. We used to call him Hondo, he said Hondo was not for the war but for peace,” says Family representative Dr Onsimo Dare.

1120: “We are told he smuggled information in and out of prison, he smuggled the late President Mugabe and also saved the current President, he was a balanced cleric. He teaches us to be united in our diversity. The church has lost a solid composer, he composed more than 17 songs which are still popular to this day,” said Deputy Vicar General Kennedy Muguti.

1111: President Mnangagwa has just arrived at the National Heroes Acre for the internment of Fr Emmanuel Ribeiro.