FAKE COVID-19 CERTIFICATE : 48 PASSENGERS TEST NEGATIVE

HEALTH authorities in Beitbridge have cleared 48 people who had been put on mandatory quarantine in the border town on Monday to complete the process at their homes.
The group was given the green light to travel to their
final destinations after an Indian returnee they had travelled with from
Johannesburg on Sunday and had a fake health clearance certificate, tested
negative for Covid-19 yesterday.
The travellers arrived in the country aboard a Munhenzva
bus which was intercepted by port health authorities.
Beitbridge District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere said
following the discovery of a fake clearance certificate, all passengers were
quarantined pending testing.
“We had to conduct PCR tests on all the 50 people who had
travelled in that bus and 48 including the woman who came from India, tested
negative,” said Dr Samhere.
He said the remaining two who were coming from South Africa
tested positive to the ordinary Covid-19 variant and were on isolation pending
further management.
“We have cleared the rest of the passengers to go and
self-quarantine at their final destinations,” said Dr Samhere.
He said the woman who had a history of travelling to India
where there is a more virulent Covid-19 variant, allegedly acquired a fake
health clearance certificate.
Dr Samhere said the matter was picked by the Rapid Response
Team during a routine Covid-19 screening at the border.
Zimbabwe has been lauded internationally for its Covid-19
response that has kept infections relatively low. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment