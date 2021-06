URBAN Grooves musician EX-Q, born Enock Munhenga, and Zimdancehall singer Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa, known as Nutty O, who appeared in court for allegedly tendering fake Covid-19 certificates at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon their return into the country from South Africa have been freed on $5 000 bail each.

The two were freed today by Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.