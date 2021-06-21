ED WILL DEFEAT CHAMISA IF ELECTIONS ARE HELD TOMORROW : SURVEY

Most Zimbabweans would vote for Zanu PF in any elections from now with measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of Covid-19 also resonating with the population, a survey by Afrobarometer reveals.

This comes at a time when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected 6 percent economic growth this year, buoyed by the bumper harvest, increased energy production and resumption of greater manufacturing and construction activities.

It also comes at a time when the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is carrying out extensive infrastructural development that seeks to ensure that no part of Zimbabwe is left behind in terms of development.

Against this backdrop, many people have been moving towards Zanu PF enticed by its people-centred policies and the Government’s thrust of economic development.

And for the first time in decades, the Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa, has realised Budget surpluses and contained inflation, which had become a major source of macro-economic instability, while the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)foreign currency auction system has enhanced transparency and accountability by allowing market forces to determine the distribution and use of foreign currency.

By and large, prices of basic commodities have stabilised. According to Afrobarometer, a Pan-African survey and research network, Zimbabweans who were interviewed threw their support behind the Zanu PF-led Government.

“More than half (54 percent) of Zimbabweans say they feel close to a political party. About a quarter (27 percent) of citizens say they feel close to Zanu PF, while a fifth (20 percent) say they feel close to MDC. If presidential elections were held tomorrow, one-third (33 percent) of respondents say they would vote for the Zanu PF candidate, compared to one-fourth (26 percent) who say they would vote for the MDC candidate. About four in 10 refused to answer, say they would not vote, or say they don’t know,” read the survey in part.

On Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the survey said Zimbabweans broadly commended Government for its response to contain the deadly plague.

“81 percent say it managed the response “fairly well” or “very well,” and 84 percent say it kept the public informed. Four out of five respondents (81 percent) endorse lockdowns and school closures to curb the spread of Covid-19, although most say lockdowns were difficult to comply with and schools should have reopened much sooner.

While some political parties have been whining on social media platforms over the postponement of by-elections, the scientific survey established that “51 percent of citizens say it is justified for the government to temporarily limit democratic freedoms by postponing elections or limiting political campaigning during a health emergency”.

According to the report, 72 percent of Zimbabweans agreed to the use of armed forces and police to enforce public health measures.

According to its website, Afrobarometer, which started in 12 African countries in 1999 and has now spread to 34 countries, uses its surveys to give the public a voice in policymaking by providing high-quality public opinion data to policymakers, policy advocates, civil society organizations, academics, news media, donors and investors, and ordinary Africans.

In Zimbabwe, Afrobarometer partnered the Mass Public Opinion Institute for its Round 8 survey on the country's direction and economic situation, Government performance, Covid-19, popular trust and political party affiliation, and voting intentions.