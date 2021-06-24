ECONET CUSTOMER LOSES $1 507 000 IN BOTCHED AIRTIME DEAL

A Harare man yesterday appeared in court on allegations of defrauding an econet customer $1 507 000 in a botched airtime deal.

Tafadzwa Chivero aka lshamael Nhengu was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi. He was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

The court heard that on June 20, 2021 the complainant was looking for wholesale airtime from Econet Wireless and the accused person told him that he would facilitate him to get the airtime.

The court heard that Chivero directed the complainant to deposit Z$1 507 000 into Econet Stanbic bank account and would collect the airtime at the end of the day.

The court further heard that the complainant did an internal transfer of $1 507 000 from his company Advanced Design System Private Limited Stanbic bank account into the Stanbic bank account that was supplied by the accused.

It is alleged that Chivero misrepresented that he was sent by the complainant and collected the airtime and sold it to David Itayi Sachirahwe where he was paid US$11 188 and never gave the complainant the airtime.

Chivero was arrested on June 22, in the Harare CBD after a tip off by the complainant. Herald