DUMPED KILLER WOMAN ESCAPES JAIL

A 29-year-old Chipinge woman who had been dumped by her lover will have to perform 720 hours of community service after killing her newly-born baby.

Juliet Murandambichi of Mutendadzamera Village under Chief Mutema appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi on Monday.

She is facing charges of concealing the birth of a child as defined in Section 106 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Murandambichi pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three months imprisonment which were wholly suspended on condition that she performs 720 hours of community service.

When asked why she committed the offence, Murandambichi blamed her boyfriend and family for her actions.

“I am sorry for committing this offence. I was confused as my boyfriend was denying the pregnancy. My family was also blaming me for getting pregnant before marriage,” she said.

The court heard that on June 14, Murandambichi secretly gave birth to a baby at the Mtisi homestead where she resides.

“After giving birth to a baby girl, Murandambichi wrapped it in a blanket. She suffocated the baby with a plastic bag and buried the body in a shallow grave in Nyazavhi Mountain,” said the Prosecutor, Mr Zondwayo.

The matter came to light on June 16 when a member of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee, Ureta Danda, received a tip-off that Murandambichi had killed her newly-born baby.

Danda interrogated Murandambichi and confessed that she had indeed committed the crime.

Murandambichi led Danda and other members of the community to the place where she had buried the infant.

“They discovered that the child’s body was tied with a tree bark’s rope. The body had no injuries, but was in an advanced state of decomposition,” said Mr Zondwayo. Manica Post