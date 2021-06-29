DEMOLITIONS CONTINUE



Harare City Council has continued its demolishing exercise of illegal structures and today razed down some at Glenview 8 complex that encroached road servitudes.

A container that was used for gas filling being loaded onto a council hired vehicle.

A visit at the site showed that all illegal structures were demolished along Willowvale Road starting from the Willowvale and Highglen traffic intersection.

Municipal police is leading the demolitions exercise, while the Zimbabwe Republic Police is closely monitoring the situation. Herald



